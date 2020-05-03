Martin L. "Marty" Tshudy, Jr.

Martin Luther "Marty" Tshudy, Jr., 91, of Lancaster, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Born July 29, 1928, to the late Martin L. Tshudy, Sr. and Margaret Gunzenhauser Grimely, he was the loving husband of Martha Tollinger Butson for 31 years.
Marty's faith was very important to him. He loved God and attended New Life Church, Lancaster. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Army from 1950 to 1952. As a young boy, Marty started helping his father in the plastering business. He was self-employed as a plasterer and dry wall refinisher for over 50 years.
Marty enjoyed watching Westerns, old movies and Fox News. He enjoyed playing golf, dancing to big band music, traveling, and watching birds and animals.
Marty is survived by his children: Craig, husband of MaryAnn, of Lititz; Terry, husband of Lynn, of Lititz; David, of Lititz; and Patricia Tshudy, of Ephrata; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Howard Tshudy.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. In remembrance of Marty, please take a moment to sing your favorite hymn. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
