Martin L. Klingseisen

Martin L. "Marty" Klingseisen, 81, of East Hempfield Twp., passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Moravian Manor. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Martin L. and Erma Ruth (Fuhrman) Klingseisen. Marty was the loving husband of the late Frances L. Klingseisen, and they shared 47 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2009.
Marty graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and worked as an Assistant Manager for Acme Markets, retiring after 45 years of service. He enjoyed playing volleyball, watching NASCAR and NHL hockey. He especially enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marty is survived by his son, Dennis Klingseisen and wife Connie, of Lancaster, with whom he resided the past several years. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Brittany Klingseisen, (fiancée of Randy Thomas), David Klingseisen, (Alexis), Josh Klingseisen, Camryn Hagen (Jory), Aaron Vickers (Danielle); 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Dombach (Jerry) of Lititz; and a brother Bob Klingseisen (Jamie), of West Palm Beach, FL. Marty was preceded in death by two sons, Dave and Ron Klingseisen, and two grandsons, Tyler and Jason Klingseisen (fiancée Nichole).
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where guests will be received beginning at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marty's memory may be made to the Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, or at wsm.org. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com