Martin H. Greider, age 92, of Lancaster, PA died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, PA. Born in East Hempfield Township, PA he was the son of the late Martin E. and Mary E. Herr Greider. Martin married Elizabeth "Betty" Wenger Greider in April 1950.
He was born on a farm along Old Harrisburg Pike. Later, his parents bought and moved to a farm in Manor Township where he grew up. He always had a love of land, maintaining a beautiful garden.
A graduate from Manor Township High School (now Penn Manor High School), he was later employed by former Armstrong Cork Co., completing the Electrical Apprentice Course. In 1953, he started his own business as an Electrical Contractor in Lancaster (most of his work was with businesses that could not employ a full-time electrician).
Martin was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 43 of Lancaster, he was an outdoorsman, spending time in Coudersport, PA where he enjoyed hunting. He was a former member of Millersville Rod and Gun Club, was an instructor of Hunter Safety for the former Lancaster Rifle and Pistol Club, Beaver Street, Lancaster, and later at the Mill Creek Sportsman Association. He also volunteered at the National Rifle Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio for 25 years. Martin became interested in snowmobiling as a member of Pigeon Hills Snowmobile Club, Hanover, enjoying trips to Yellowstone and Grand Tetons Park, Minnesota, and the Black Hills, South Dakota. He also snowmobiled in PA and New York state.
In addition to his wife, Martin is survived by his children, daughter, Mary E., wife of Carl Henning and son, George W. Greider, and grandchildren: Elizabeth A. Henning and Paul A. Tunis, husband of Jessica, parents of great-granddaughter, Olivia Suzanne Tunis, and a son-in-law, Frank L. Tunis. Also surviving is his brother, Kenneth. He was preceded in death by sons, Martin, Jr. and John C., a daughter, Suzanne, and two brothers, C. Robert and Harold Greider.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to Martin's Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 West Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with Rev. Sally W. Ott officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Private interment in Greenfield Cemetery at Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church, Millersville.
Please omit flowers. Memorials in Martin's name may be made to Children's Dyslexia Center of Lancaster, 213 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
