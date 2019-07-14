Martin F. "Buzz" Bowman, 94, of Pleasant View Retirement Community, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born in York, he was the son of the late John M. and Miriam (Jones) Bowman. Buzz was the husband of Geraldine F. (Cramer) Bowman with whom he would have celebrated 70 years of marriage this coming September 4th.
Buzz proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. Buzz was awarded three Bronze Stars for his combat service in three major European military campaigns.
He graduated from the former Mount Joy High School class of 1943 and later from Franklin & Marshall College in 1950. He also earned a master's degree from Temple University. Buzz began teaching at Edward Hand Jr. High School in 1960. He later taught at Lincoln Jr. High becoming Assistant Principal in 1969 back at Edward Hand. From 1972 through 1987 Buzz was the Principal of Edward Hand Jr. High School. A Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of the Lancaster Masonic Lodge #43. Buzz was a member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy where he previously taught Sunday school and was former Vice President of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed music.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Geraldine are three children, Deborah, wife of Peter Cohen of Trenton, NJ, Lonnie Nolt, wife of Larry of Lancaster and John Bowman, husband of Teresa of Brownstown; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, April M. Nolt; a sister, Frances Miller; and a brother, Dr. John Bowman.
A memorial service honoring Buzz's life will be held at the Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the Hoffman Auditorium before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private at Mount Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 7 Marietta Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552.