Deacon Martin C. Light, Sr., 79, of Lancaster, died peacefully with family by his side on April 26, 2020. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Martin L. and Carcena (Engle) C. Light and the beloved husband of Helen (Schreder) Light.
A 1959 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, Marty worked in local banking for over 35 years. He was a volunteer with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, American Heart Association, and St. Anne Parochial School.
In 1978, Marty was ordained as a Permanent Deacon for the Diocese of Harrisburg by Bishop Joseph T. Daley; he was in the first group of permanent deacons for the Diocese and initially served the parish of St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church in Millersville. Prior to his retirement in 2019, Marty served at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Cabbage Hill in Lancaster City both as a Deacon and as Pastoral Associate.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to Dr. Doug Gohn, Dr. Ross Zimmer, and Amedisys Hospice of Maryland for their fine care of Marty.
Marty is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Helen; his sister, Sonya Reeder; his children, Martin Jr. (Kellie), Christine White (Barry), and Cathleen Neaves (Dennis); and his 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carcena Anderson; and his infant daughter, Maria.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a drive through viewing for Marty will be on Thursday, April 30th from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at the South Chapel portico glass entrance at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike. Parking attendants will direct and assist guests. A Mass of Christian Burial for Deacon Marty will be scheduled at a future date and a private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marty's memory to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
