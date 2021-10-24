Martin A. Marcus, Jr. of Wilmington, DE, age 95, passed away October 20, 2021. Mr. Marcus was born in Philadelphia, PA, graduated from Northeast High School, and served in the 13th Army Air Corps during WWII. Mr. Marcus flew 44 combat missions as a tail-gunner in a B-24 bomber. He also served four years in the U.S. Naval Reserve at Willow Grove, PA air station. After his service in the Air Corps, he earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Temple University in 1951. Mr. Marcus retired from the DuPont company in 1985 after 34 years of service.
Upon moving to Lancaster in 2001, he became a member of Grace Baptist Church of Lancaster, PA. He enjoyed many years of worshipping there and served many years as finance chairman. As a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Wilmington, DE he served as an Elder, Deacon, Treasurer, Finance Chairman, Fund Raising Chairman, Sunday school teacher, and many other roles and committees.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Edith Mae Marcus (Fish) in 1997 after 46 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Jane Huber and two sons, Martin III (Kelly) of Wilmington, DE and Michael (Sandra) of West Chester, PA. Step children Bob Huber of Scottsdale, AZ and Janet Krapels (Theo) of Pawleys Island, SC. Grandchildren; Brittany Mason, Mindy Brown (Nate), Megan Marcus, Tim Marcus, Anna Marcus. Great-grandchildren; Tori, Wes, Phil and Gigi Brown.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11 AM at Grace Church of Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602. For those unable to attend, the service will be available via livestream at: https://boxcast.tv/view/martin-marcus-memorial-service-633745 Burial will be private at the First Baptist Church of Pedricktown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA. https://wsm.org.