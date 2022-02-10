Marthalene Faye Harnish, 55, of Morgantown, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Sunny Crest Home, Inc.
Born in Jennersville, she was the daughter of the late John K. and Dorothy M. (Sollenberger) Harnish.
Prior to residing at Sunny Crest Home, she attended Living Water Mennonite Fellowship. She enjoyed coloring, making crafts, listening to music, and appreciated time spent with family.
Faye is survived by eight siblings, J. Raymond, husband of Rhoda (Smoker) Harnish of Oxford, Glenn R., husband of Julie (Siegrist) Harnish of Bethel, J. Lorraine Harnish of Denver, Ellen L., wife of Mose Beachy of Sugar Creek, OH, Erma J., wife of Lawrence Shultz of Willow Street, Velma J. Guinther of Conowingo, MD, C. Rosene, wife of Ivan High, Jr. of Pine Grove, Beverly K., wife of Ronald Mummau of Quarryville; 26 nieces and nephews and 79 great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Interment will be private in New Providence Mennonite Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 2 PM at Living Water Mennonite Fellowship, 160 Chapel View Drive, Reinholds.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Sunny Crest Home, Inc. at P.O. Box 647 Morgantown, PA 19543 in Faye's memory.
We express deep gratitude to the CEO & entire staff of Sunny Crest Home for all the love and daily care they have provided to Faye the past 18 years. We recognize your job was not always easy, but your dedication was very much appreciated.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
