Martha Z. Brubacker, age 44 years of Loyal, WI, died peacefully at home Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was born January 7, 1977 in Ephrata, PA, to Elam Ray & Lorraine (Zimmerman) Martin. Martha was diagnosed with liver cancer in March 2020.
She was united in marriage to Allen E. Brubacker on July 26, 1997 in Lititz, PA. Martha was a member of Scenic Grove Mennonite Church.
She is survived by her husband Allen, and they were blessed with six children; Joseph M. & Rosemary (Zeiset) and grandson Samuel, of Owen, WI, Stephen M., Marie E. Matthew M., Nathaniel M., and Benjamin M., all at home. She is also survived by her parents and three siblings, Joanne (Jay Lloyd Wise) of Stevens, PA, Daniel (Mary Musser) of Ephrata, PA, and James (Lori High) of Charles City, IA. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 A.M. at Scenic Grove Mennonite Church, W3046 Riplinger Rd., Loyal, WI 54446 on October 19, 2021. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Cuddie Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
