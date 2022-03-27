Martha Weinhold, 68, of Rothsville, PA, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
She was the loving wife of the late David K. Weinhold and daughter of the late Esther M. (Grumbling) Sweigart and Charles Sweigart, Sr.
Martha was born in Ephrata, PA and was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Rothsville, PA. She worked at several local sewing companies, Eberly Poultry, and most recently at Fruittastic in Denver, PA.
Spending time with family and friends was important to Martha. She enjoyed shopping, going to micro midget races, and loved going to casinos.
Martha will be lovingly missed by her son, Eric D. Weinhold, two brothers: Charles Sweigart, Jr. and Lester Sweigart, husband of Sue; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Sunday, April 3 from 6-8 p.m. and on Monday, April 4 from 9-10 a.m.
Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Bonnie Oplinger will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4 at Gravenor's.
Place of interment will be Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Rothsville, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
