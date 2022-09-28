Martha Weaver, 71, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by her friends singing songs of God's faithfulness. Martha was an ethnic Hungarian born in Kolozsvar, Romania to the late George and Mary Gaspar Toth.
Martha was a faithful member of The Worship Center in Leola. She had a servant's heart and gave of herself quietly in many ways using her gifts to serve others. She was a very capable person, but silent about her own successes. Prior to her retirement earlier this year, she was the owner of Akron Insurance. She was a wonderful cook, amazing hostess, and beautiful and faithful friend. Martha was always happy to spend time at the shore.
Martha is survived by a sister-in-law, Julia Toth of New York; and a nephew, George C. Toth of New York. She was also preceded in death by a brother, George Toth, Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA. There is no public viewing. Private interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To express a condolence or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
