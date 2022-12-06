Martha W. Zimmerman, 80, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness.
Born in West Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late Titus W. and Katie S. (Weaver) Zimmerman.
She was a member of the Conestoga Old Order Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Martha worked at Landis Homes for many years.
Martha is survived by a brother, Amos, husband of Lydia Mae (Nolt) Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY; four sisters, Katie Sauder of Ephrata, Lena Zimmerman of New Holland, Elsie Zimmerman of Ephrata, Amanda, wife of Mervin Myer of Quarryville; a sister-in-law, Lena (Weaver) Zimmerman of Lititz; 19 nieces and 21 nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Aaron W. Zimmerman, and four sisters, Ella W. Zimmerman, Edna Horst, Eva Sauder, and Annie Stauffer.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 4 to 8 PM at the late residence, 371 Goods Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 9:00 AM at the late residence, with further services at 9:30 AM, from Conestoga Old Order Mennonite Church, 313 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
