Martha W. Boose, age 93 of Quarryville, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Harold P. "Jim" Boose. She was born in East Drumore Township, daughter of the late Christian and Emma Trout Wolff. She worked and retired from RCA. Martha was a part of the Strasburg Senior Citizens and loved to bowl. She participated in all the activities she could at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially attending her great grandchildren's sporting events.
She is survived by 2 children: Sharon wife of Don Fisher of Strasburg, James Boose of Ronks, a daughter-in-law, Nancy wife of Carl B. Weicksel of Quarryville, 3 grandchildren: Paula Stanley of Texas, D. Scott husband of Darlene Kreider of Quarryville, Kevin husband of Shannon Kreider of Georgetown, 3 great grandchildren: Devon Stanley, Emileigh and Karleigh Kreider. She was preceded in death by a son, John Boose, and 4 brothers: Chris, Shep, Gene, and Bob Wolff.
Funeral service will take place from Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Friday, April 28th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts or to Georgetown Methodist Church, 1074 Georgetown Road, Paradise, PA 17562. reynoldsandshivery.com