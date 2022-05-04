Martha Virginia "Ginny" Godfrey, 95, of Lancaster, PA passed away on April 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was reunited with the love of her life for 71 years, Richard, who predeceased her in 2018, and son, Dana (1999).
Ginny was originally from Fremont, Ohio, the only daughter of the late Malcolm and Gladys Clarke. She and Dick moved to Lancaster in 1950 when he was hired by RCA. She embraced her life as a homemaker and mother to three children. Volunteering at the Lancaster General Hospital gift shop was a great joy and she spent two terms as the President of United Auxiliaries for the hospital from 1978-1982. The move to Homestead Village in Rohrerstown in the 1990s opened a new world of friends and travel. Already seasoned travelers, Ginny and Dick embarked on many a trip with Elderhostel, always wanting to learn about and experience the world around them. Numerous bus trips to more local sites were taken with the many friends she made over the years at Homestead. She continued her volunteering in the Health Center at Homestead and at the Church of the Apostles, where she and Dick enjoyed a vibrant faith community and fellowship. As the days of travel waned, Ginny very much enjoyed the company of her gal pals, spending chat time both at lunch and in the puzzle room. She loved to read a good mystery, loved doing jigsaw puzzles, and closely followed college football and the NFL.
Ginny loved her family fiercely and was always eager to hear of all their exploits and accomplishments. She is survived by her children Mark Godfrey (Karen) and Martha Millford (Jim), grandchildren Tiffany, Mark (Tammy), Erin (Joe) and Heather (Jon), 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Annette Thomas, of Kennebunk, ME and 6 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 28, 11:00am, at the Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster. Family visitation will be from 10-11am at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.