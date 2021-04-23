Martha S. Martin, 97, of Morgantown, passed away April 21, 2021 at her home. Born in East Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Daniel E. and Maggie M. (Shirk) Brubaker. She was blessed with 64 years of marriage to Levi M. Martin, who predeceased her on Aug. 21, 2014.
She was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are 9 children: Vera married to the late Lawrence Martin of Myerstown, Wilma married to Irvin Martin of Ickesburg, Aaron married to Luann Martin of East Earl, Suetta married to Elvin High of Reinholds, Mary married to Noah Martin of Red Creek, NY, Elam married to Elizabeth Martin of Morgantown, Ella married to Eugene Martin of Manheim, Ruth married to James Horning of Port Byron, NY and Noah married to Mary Brubaker of Morgantown, 49 grandchildren, 128 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Mable Hursh and a sister-in-law, Beatrice Brubaker.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Levi, 4 grandchildren and 10 siblings: Ada, Menno, Katie, Minnie, Amos, John, Eli, Lizzie, Anna, and Wayne.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Churchtown Mennonite Church with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman, Bishop Daryl Horning, Marlin Lauver, and Leon B. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Reception Center.
Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
