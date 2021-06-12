Martha S. Martin, 91, of Narvon, died Friday, June 11, 2021 at home after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Aaron S. Martin who died July 12, 2020. Born in Caernarvon Twp, she was the daughter of the late Samuel M., Sr. and Lizzie M. Sauder Nolt.
Martha was a homemaker and a member of the Churchtown Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are nine children, Edna (Aaron) Hoover of Colby, WI, Raymond (Emma Shirk) Martin of Narvon, Alda (Paul) Brubaker of Curtiss, WI, LeRoy Martin of Morgantown, Aaron (Louella Martin) Martin of Narvon, Samuel (Lydia Zimmerman) Martin of Thorp, WI, Harry (Arlene Zimmerman) Martin of Narvon, Martha (Mark) Newswanger of Narvon, and Mabel (Daniel) Newswanger of East Earl; 62 grandchildren; 90 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Earl (Anna Martin) Brubaker of Thorp, WI; and two sisters, Mary Martin of Ephrata, and Lydia Ann Hurst of Penn Yan, NY. Preceding her in death is a daughter, Esther Brubaker; two great-granddaughters, Leah Grace Hoover, and Minerva Hoover; brothers, Ammon Nolt, Samule Nolt, Jr., and Ivan Nolt; and a sister, Esther Martin.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 18 at 9 AM at the home of Aaron Martin, Jr, 2368 Main St, Narvon, with further services at 9:30 AM at the Churchtown Mennonite Church with the Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the Aaron Martin, Jr. home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
