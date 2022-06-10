Martha Ruth Vondran, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at StoneRidge Retirement Living Community.
She was born in Pine Grove to the late Rev. Harry L. and Mamie Ruth (Frantz) Lehman and was the wife of Rev. Edward James Vondran with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.
She was a member of Akron Grace E.C. Church. Throughout her husband's 42 years of ministry she sang in choirs, taught Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School.
Martha was a graduate of Warwick Township High School and Millersville State Teachers College. She taught 6th grade at Green Ridge Elementary, Media, and 4th grade at Conrad Weiser Elementary School, Stouchsburg. She loved embroidery, counted cross stitch, reading, and playing miniature golf. She also loved classical music, opera and operettas.
In addition to her husband, Martha is survived by three children, Steven J. Vondran, Kathleen A. Vondran, Michael J., husband of Lynn A. Vondran, all of Columbia; a step-granddaughter, Lindsey S. Hudock and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Lehman and a sister, Esther Mae Fry.
Services and interment will be private at Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Martha's memory may be made to Akron Grace E.C. Church, 101 N. 7th Street, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
