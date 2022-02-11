Martha Rose Weaver “Mother”, age 70 years old, of Lena, WI, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home February 7, 2022. She was born May 18, 1951, in Lancaster, PA. She was the daughter of the late Elmer P. Jr. and Martha Weaver. She is survived by three brothers, David L. (Marlene) Weaver, Timothy E. (Carolyn) Weaver, James C. (Twila) Weaver, and two sisters, Mary Ann (Arlin) Miller and Rachel (Llewelyn) Miller. She and her husband, David, were married in PA and raised three children in the Wellsboro area where a house fire claimed the three children’s lives.
They then moved to the Newville area where they raised 9 more children, 7 sons: Jason (Lois) Weaver of Grand Junction, CO, Anthony (Katrina) Weaver of Fredricksburg, PA, Glendon (Hannah) Weaver of Maribel, WI, Dale Matthew (Holly) Weaver of Blanford, MA, Kevin Weaver of Bethel, PA, Justin Weaver and Andrew Weaver of Lena, WI, and 2 daughters: Janette (Nevin) Landis of Oconto, WI, Darlene (Daniel) Eberly of Louisburg, MO. 17 granddaughters and 15 grandsons.
She was preceded in death 15 years and 2 days by her husband, David K. Weaver; three children: Daniel, Joyce, and Glen David; two brothers, E. Paul Weaver III, Daniel H. Weaver, and sister, Elizabeth (Weaver) Horst.
Calling hours for family and friends are from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at 5999 County J, Oconto, WI, and funeral Monday, 10 A.M., at St Anne Parish, 221 E. Main St., Lena, WI. For lodging contact Kendall Kings at 920-672-8028. The conference # is 712-432-8773, pin 4587. Remember the family in your prayers.
A living tribute »