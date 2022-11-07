Martha R. Gehman, 89, of Denver died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center. Her husband of 67 years, Henry H. Gehman, survives.
Born in Ephrata Twp., she was the daughter of the late Amos Z. and Lydia (Rissler) Martin.
Primarily a homemaker, she had also been a seamstress at Moyer's and did housecleaning for others as well. She also was an avid quilter and an accomplished oil paint artist.
She was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children: Robert married to LouAnn (Snyder) Gehman, Reinholds, Marion married to Gary Bergey, Morgantown, Florence married to Linford Weber, Fleetwood, Jane married to Brad Weins, Hillsboro, KS and Geraldine married to Ivan Reimer, Meade, KS, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two siblings: Phares married to Alice (Huber) Martin, Mohnton, Mary married to Earl Horst, Penn Yan, NY.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Titus and Enos Martin.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11 A.M. at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Rd., East Earl with Pastor Tony Witmer officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 11 A.M. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
