Martha R. Brandt, 83, of Conewago Township, Dauphin County, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in her home.
Born February 27, 1936 in Elizabethtown, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Goodman) Hoover and was also preceded in death by an infant son Robert H. in 1956 and siblings Paul Hoover, Ann Collins and Stella Stum.
A former employee of Shelly's General Store, she was a member of Garden Chapel, Middletown.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Harold L. Brandt; children Jay M. Brandt (Joyce) of Manheim, Mary A. Pierce (Ken) of Grantville, Marilyn R. Brown (Jeff) of Mount Joy, Joanne L. Erb (Wayne) of Mount Joy, Karen F. Brandt of Elizabethtown, Harold E. Brandt (Darlene) of Hummelstown and Marlene K. Morningstar (Mike) of Harrisburg; brother Charles Hoover, Jr. (Faye) of Lancaster; 15 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Garden Chapel, 468 Edinburgh Road, Middletown. Viewings will be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra and 1:00 - 2:00 PM Friday at the church. Interment will be in Shenks Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
