Martha P. Zimmerman, 81, of Ephrata, passed away November 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Martha was born in Manheim to the late Samuel and Amelia (Pierce) Lehman. She was the wife of Martin M. Zimmerman with whom she celebrated 57 years of marriage in October.
Martha was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church for most of her adult life. She enjoyed reading, gardening, family camping, collecting dolls, and going to and having yard sales.
She worked for many years at Raub's Sub Stand at Green Dragon Market and also at the former New Holland Apparel.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Rose Zimmerman of Lancaster, Douglas (Rebecca) Zimmerman of Ephrata, and Todd (Damaris) Zimmerman of Ephrata; three grandchildren, Collin, Jessica, and Shawn; three sisters, Mary (Henry) Nolt, LaVerna (Robert) Hill, and Lorraine Martin; and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lehman.
Preceding her in death are three brothers, Paul, Samuel, and David Lehman; and two sisters, Esther Ginder, and Grace Fry.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 20 at 6 pm at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Hwy., Ephrata. The family will receive friends from 4:30 – 6 pm at the Church. Interment will be private at the Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.