Martha N. Harnish, 92, of Brethren Village, died at home on the West Willow Family Farmstead on Saturday August 15, 2020, being cared for by her family and Hospice. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Martin S. and Lillian (Mumma) Newcomer. Martha's husband, Elvin T. Harnish, died in 2013 after 63 years of marriage.
A homemaker and farm wife, Martha worshiped at New Danville Mennonite Church, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She had been involved in the West Willow Fire Company Auxiliary, and volunteered at Brethren Village. Martha loved growing passion flowers, collecting turkeys, and doing picture puzzles.
Martha's surviving family includes her three children: J. Martin Harnish, husband of Sandi (Bontrager) of West Willow, Martha L. Harnish of Ephrata, and Mary L. Arment of Ephrata; six grandchildren: Amanda Kneisley (Jay), Daniel Harnish (Becky), Matthew Rineer, Joshua Fisher, Amy Fisher, and Andrew Arment; 7 great-grandchildren: Jeanette, Delvin, Leanne, Logan, Maggie, Izzabella and Kaylyn; and her sister, Mary Newcomer Eshleman. In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by her sisters, Arlene Newcomer and Anna Enck.
A Memorial Service will take place 3 PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Tent on the South Lawn of Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The services will be recorded and uploaded to Martha's obituary page on SnyderFuneralHome.com by 5pm Wednesday. Private interment will take place in New Danville Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
