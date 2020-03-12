Martha N. Byler, 90, of Narvon, Lancaster County, PA passed to her heavenly home at 5:35 p.m. on March 10, 2020 at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center. Born September 8, 1929 in Allensville, PA she was the daughter of the late Jacob B. and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Yoder Byler. She was raised by her uncle and aunt Rudy M. and Lena H. Byler until the age of 14. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents and uncle and aunt, she was preceded in death by sisters Edna N. Hostetler (George), Ruth K., Elizabeth E., Lydia A. Cardell (Thomas, Jr.), Edith M., and Esther U. Byler.
Martha worked many years at Welsh Mountain Home, Narvon, PA. She was an appreciative servant of the Lord who could be found reading her Bible.
A viewing will be held at Allensville Mennonite Church, Allensville, PA on Monday, March 16 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. followed by a meditation by Pastor Robert Zook. Interment will take place at the Allensville Mennonite Cemetery.
We wish to express our thanks to the staff at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center and Caring Hospice Services for their dedication and care.
Arrangements are by Groff-High Funeral Home of New Holland, PA.
