Martha Miljus Stavrinou

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Martha M. Stavrinou, loving mother of three children and six grandchildren, passed away at the age of 94. Martha Jean Miljus was born on October 12, 1927, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to George and Mildred Miljus.
She received her Bachelors of Science in Accounting and her Master’s in Education in Business Education from the University of Pittsburgh. Martha also did post graduate work at Temple University. On September 1, 1956, she married Stavros C. Stavrinou. They had three daughters, Maroulla, Melanie and Christina.
Martha had a passion for learning. She was a high school teacher at Manheim Township for over 35 years because she loved children and she wanted a career that would allow her to also be a mother. At the age of 55, Martha went on sabbatical to learn computers. Her last few years at Manheim Township were teaching middle school children the keyboard, which she knew was their future in the computer age.
When Martha was not teaching, she was volunteering whether as editor of Manheim Township’s yearbook or selling tickets at the high school football game because she loved football. Her favorite uncle played college and professional football. In retirement, Martha could be found volunteering at the National Historical Society, Lancaster General Hospital, and at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church’s annual bazaar where she was a member and taught Sunday school. She was a lifelong member of the the Daughters of Penelope and Philoptochos. She was also a member of the East Petersburg Historical Society and its Women’s club.
Martha was known for her beautiful smile, wonderful sense of humor and love of designer clothes and shoes. She was an eternal optimist who made everyone in her vicinity have a better day. She was a trained ballerina who enjoyed the music, ballet, and Broadway plays. Martha was a classy lady who never smoked, drank or swore and was proud of her Serbian heritage.
She is survived by her three children, Maroulla S. Gleaton, MD, Melanie S. Gargano, and Christina S. Kite, her three sons-in-law, Richard L. Phippen, Joseph L. Gargano, and Harold W. Kite, and six grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with Father Theodosis Palis officiating. Guests will be received for a time of viewing starting at 9:30 AM. Interment will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Annunciation Orthodox Church at 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.