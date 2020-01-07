Martha "Marty" Desch

Martha Jane Minnig Desch, 78, of Lancaster Pennsylvania passed away 12/29/2019 peacefully with her family by her side. Marty was the widow of Paul E. Desch, Jr. who died in 1995. She was born in Lancaster to the late Roy N. and Ruth C. Bashore Minnig.
Marty was a 1958 graduate of Manheim Township High School and a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Millersville University and while there she worked at WGAL TV as a tour guide and later as a National Sales Secretary. She worked as a secretary for Sam Ferguson Musser ,Esq, Norfloor Construction and finally as an office manager for Bindery Associates Inc. retiring after 30 years in 2011. She was also was a licensed health and life insurance agent.
Marty was a member of the St. John Neumann Church where she helped as an usher and counter. She was treasurer of the MTHS class of ‘58 reunion committee. Marty always enjoyed helping others.
She is survived by 4 daughters: Tedi Lynn Southmayd (Brian) FL, Leslie Ziegler (George) FL, Laurie Tarner (Dax) of MD, and Amanda Ault; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Marty loved being with her family, playing bridge, taking care of her cats, was an avid sports fan and loved the Mets.
Memorial Services will be held at St. John Neumann Church, January 15th at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to "Nobody's Cat" in New Cumberland PA.
