A memorial service for Martha (Marty) Davis, formerly of Millersville, who died on August 25, 2021, will be held on Saturday, November 20th at 11 AM from the Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Road, Landisville, PA.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 AM, followed by the service at 11 AM at the church. A luncheon will be held at the Lancaster Tennis and Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA after the service.
Please omit flowers. Donations in Marty's name can be sent to the Humane League or the Alzheimer's Association. For other information please call 717-872-1779.
