Martha M. Martin, 83, of 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. Her husband, Samuel M. Martin, survives.
Born in Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Eli O. and Mattie (Martin) Nolt.
She was a homemaker and a member of Pequea Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children: Charlotte married to Elvin Wenger, Ephrata, Debra married to Paul Zimmerman, Ephrata, Daryl married to Marian Martin, Gap, Gladys married to Glen Hurst, Narvon, S. Myron married to Diane Martin, Olar, SC, 23 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, four siblings: Ivan M. married to Mary (Oberholtzer) Nolt, Ephrata, David Nolt, Ephrata, Elizabeth Mae married to Moses N. Good, Mount Joy, Allen M. married to Florence (Horst) Nolt, New Holland.
She was preceded in death by six siblings: Titus M. Nolt, Ella M. Nolt, Eli M. Nolt, Martin M. Nolt, John M. Nolt, and Irvin M. Nolt.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at Fairmount Homes Farm Crest Chapel with further services at 10:00 a.m. at Pequea Mennonite Church with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman, Loren Nolt, Paul Newswanger and Marlin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at Fairmount Homes Wheat Ridge Chapel on Thursday from 2- 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.