Martha M. Halbleib, 56, of East Hempfield Twp., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at home.
Martha was born on November 24, 1965 in Lancaster, PA and was the daughter of the late Dorsey and Martha (Haldeman) Halbleib.
Martha was one of nine siblings. She enjoyed word search puzzle books and putting together jigsaw puzzles and loved her pet cat. Martha's greatest love and joy was spending time with her son and her family.
Martha is survived by her son, Brian K. Halbleib, her brothers, Phares Halbleib, Randy Halbleib, Joe Halbleib, Sam Halbleib, and Gary Halbleib, and her sister, Doris Ahlers. Her brother, John Halbleib and sister, Rose Dively, preceded her in death.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Good's Mennonite Cemetery, Bossler Road, Bainbridge, PA.
Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 260 East Main Street, Middletown, PA has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »