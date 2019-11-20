Martha M. Good, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Lincoln Christian Home.
She was born in West Earl Twp., to the late Frank B. and Ada (Martin) Hoover and was the wife of the late Luke N. Good who passed away in 2015.
She was a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church, Lititz. Martha was a homemaker.
Martha is survived by six children: Raymond H., husband of Dorothy E. (Seibel) Good, of Lititz, Arlene H., wife of Irvin N. Zimmerman of Savannah, NY, Ervin H., husband of Joyce (Quackenbos) Good, of Lititz, Lois H., wife of Raymond S. Hurst of, Denver, Lorraine H., wife of Wilmer S. Reiff, of Annville, Kathryn H., wife of Harlan W. Hoover, of Fleetwood; 25 grandchildren; 119 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Alma M. Burkholder of New Holland.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Erla S. (Reiff) Good and a brother, Warren M. Hoover.
The family would like to extend a word of thanks to the staff at the Lincoln Christian Home and Hospice and Community Care for their kind, loving and compassionate care of their mother during her illness. It was greatly appreciated.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5 to 8 PM at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 9:00 AM at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center with further services at 9:30 AM from Lime Rock Mennonite Church, 99 Penn Valley Road, Lititz, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.