Martha M. Garman, 83, of 714 Pine St., Manheim, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home. Her husband, Irvin E. Bartch, survives. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Levi Z. Garman in 2002.
Born in Bareville, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Martha N. (Martin) Rissler.
She was a homemaker and a member of Lebanon United Zion Church.
Surviving are three children, Darlene R. married to Stanley Martin, Quarryville, Susan R. married to Michael Sensenig, Denver, Leon R. married to Shereen Garman, Sinking Spring, 10 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by eight siblings: Isaac Rissler, Bertha Martin, Anna Rissler, Martin Rissler, Edna Horning, John Rissler, Jacob Rissler and Paul Rissler.
A funeral will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd, Ephrata. A private burial for children and grandchildren will precede the service in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. The only viewing will be held on Sunday from 5 – 8 p. m. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »