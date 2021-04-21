Martha Louise Johnson, 60, of Lancaster, passed away prematurely and unexpectedly. Her untimely passing was on Friday, April 16, 2021. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Martha Johnson and Mark Pitt.
Martha was a loving and caring person with a degree in Medical Billing and Coding. She loved to cook and spend time with her children and grandchildren making lasting memories. Her passion was working with women at the shelter and helping them get back on their feet. People who knew her best called her "Lulu" and she can never be replaced.
Martha is survived by 2 daughters: Kiara Johnson, Tiona Johnson and husband Zachary Marshall; 2 sons: Ray and wife Tacha, and Harvey and wife Alfreda. She had 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She also has 3 loving surviving sisters: Sheila and husband Thomas LaRue, Jenell, Tina and husband Keith Dunsen; 2 brothers: Albert and wife Hilda, and Kevin. She was proceeded in death by siblings: Anthony "Tony" and Latanya "Tanny".
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests will be received for a time of viewing starting at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
