Martha Lou Bennett, 91, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Rogersville, PA, the daughter of the late Ralph and Romaine (Andrew) Scott. Martha was the wife of the late Dr. John R. Bennett.
Nancy graduated from Chatham University in Pittsburg, PA, and taught elementary school in the Pittsburgh School District. Mrs. Bennett was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, American Assoc. of University Women, and area book clubs. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and entertaining. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed her role as a soccer, wrestling, and swimming mom and grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Ann Elaine Crill (David), Jack Bennett (Carol), Chris Bennett (Barb), and Jeffrey Bennett (Jennifer); her grandchildren, Matthew Crill (Sara) , Delaney, Zachery, Kassandra, Marissa, Kylee, and Samantha Bennett; her great-grandchildren, Jonah Eby, Ava and Samuel Crill. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Norma Jean Coleman and Elaine Stoll.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in her name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
