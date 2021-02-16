Martha L. (Miller) Kreider, 84, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully at home on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond K. and Ruth Z. Longenecker Miller. Martha was the wife of the late Harold H. Kreider who died in 1996 and the late Elmer H. Kreider who died in 2013. She was a member of Rheems Mennonite Church, Mount Joy.
Surviving are six sons: Jerry D. husband of Iva Lynn Kreider of Manheim, Arnold W. husband of Rachel Kreider of Metter, GA, Nelson S. husband of Dorothy Kreider, Harold R. husband of Carolyn Kreider both of Thompsontown, Daniel L. husband of Eunice Kreider of Dover, DE, Nevin P. husband of Mary Kreider of Elizabethtown, three daughters: Grace wife of Elton Gehman of Thompsontown, Gloria wife of Noah Boyle of Elizabethtown, Lois Kreider of Elizabethtown, 71 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, seven stepsons, two stepdaughters, 71 step-grandchildren, 146 step-great-grandchildren, 2 step-great-great- grandchildren, four brothers: Glenn S. of Harrisburg, Samuel of Denver, CO, James and Ernest both of Elizabethtown, three sisters: Anna Ruth wife of Marlin Ressler of Lebanon, Naomi wife of LaMarr Sensenig, of Denver, Marian Nissley Wenger wife of Dale Wenger of Columbiana, OH, a brother-in-law, Amos Sweigart and a sister-in-law, Anna Lois Miller.
Preceding her in death in addition to her two husbands are: seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, a brother, Elmer S. Miller, two sisters: Mary Sweigart, Orpha Miller, a brother-in-law, Milford Nissley and a sister-in-law, Sonja Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim, on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the White Oak Mennonite Church on Friday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be in the White Oak Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.
A living tribute »