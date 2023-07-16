Martha L. Lefever, 78, of Leola, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Norman W. and Fannie Bernhardt Gilgore. She was the wife of George W. Lefever with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
Martha was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, in Leola. Over the years, she took part in many ministries including Vacation Bible School, Sunday School teacher, shut-in visitations, and church council. She loved cooking and baking, but spending time with her family and friends was her greatest joy. Martha loved people. She always had a smile and warm greeting for anyone she met whether it was someone she didn't recognize at church or a customer on vacation at the former Smokehouse Shop in Kitchen Kettle Village.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter Jennifer, wife of Michael Proch, Leola; grandsons, Joshua Proch, Dahlgren, VA, Ethan Proch, Leola; her sister, N. Jean Miller, Honey Brook; brother-in-law, Ronald Keller, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her son, George M. Lefever; sister, Betty Keller.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Pleasant View for the care they provided Martha.
Funeral services will be from the Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA 17540 on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. and following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Furman's Leola