Martha L. Kleinfelter, 93, of Manheim, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Born in Elizabeth Township, she was the daughter of the late Carrie Hutchinson Haldeman, and grew up with her grandparents, John, and Alice Hutchinson. She was the loving wife of the late Leon R. Kleinfelter who passed away in September 2002.
Martha was a seamstress for several garment factories including, Walter W. Moyer, Ephrata, and Hopeland Manufacturing. She attended Grace Brethren Church of Manheim. Martha traveled extensively throughout the United States and enjoyed quilting, camping, cooking, and was a wonderful baker. Martha had a deep passion for her family, and she cherished the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving is a son, Leon R., Jr. husband of Debra Kleinfelter, three daughters: Kay E. wife of Robert Maul, Jean L. wife of Barry L. Myers, Sandra L. wife of Cleon Berntheizel, all of Manheim, three grandchildren; Robert Maul, Kelly Kleinfelter wife of Joseph Blowers, Matthew Kleinfelter, a brother, David L. husband of Elaine Haldeman, Ephrata, and three sisters; Audrey A. wife of Roger Noll, of Denver, Judy M. wife of Louis Vollertsen, of Stevens, and Pat L. Kagarise, of Roulette. She was preceded in death by four brothers; Richard Lutz, Larry, Charles, and Paul Haldeman, and three sisters; Nancy Haldeman, Phyllis J. McGallicher, and Evelyn F. Carter.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Martha's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Brickerville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Martha's memory to the Manheim Food Pantry, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com