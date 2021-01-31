Martha L. Herdwig, 93, formerly of East Petersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, January 13, 2021 at The Gardens at Stevens. Born in McEwensville, she was the daughter of the late George and Hazel Fritz Fry. She was the wife of the late John P. Herdwig, Sr.
Martha was a member of Westgate Baptist Church in Lancaster. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for 20 years by Pleasant View Retirement Community as a Certified Nurse's Assistant. In her younger years, she held jobs in various factories. Martha treasured her friends and remained in close contact with them.
She is survived by two sons, John P., Jr., husband of Jena Becker Herdwig, of East Petersburg, and James R. Herdwig of East Petersburg; two grandsons Ross W. Herdwig of Lancaster and Matthew B., husband of Loretta Roschel, of Shippensburg; three great granddaughters; a great great granddaughter; and a sister Margaret Vognetz of Watsontown. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan L. Roschel Kipp; and three siblings, Dorothy Koch, Thelma Allen, and George Fry.
A memorial service will be held on Friday morning, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Spence Funeral Services, 40 North Charlotte Street, Manheim, PA. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be private. If desired, contributions may be made to Westgate Baptist Church, 2235 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »