Martha Louise Eller, 71, of Peach Bottom, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 14, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of Robert W. Eller. Born in Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late Donald Kenneth and Ethel Martha Germer Kleinz.
A homemaker, Martha was an active member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church, volunteering for many church functions. A Sunday school and Bible School teacher, she loved teaching the kids about God's word and loved telling them about our Lord Jesus.
As a daughter, she took care of her parents to the end. As a mother, she was always there for her kids in every way, and as a grandmother she enjoyed watching her grandchildren while their parents worked, assisting them with their homeschooling and teaching them music and to play the piano.
She was a meticulous gardener, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, and canning vegetables from her garden.
Martha enjoyed cooking and baking, especially on the holidays, and making specialty cakes for the grandkids' birthdays. She made great dishes for large family gatherings, making the best sticky buns and baked items, and could "figure out" restaurant meals. Martha also loved sewing, especially when it was a wedding gown for one of the girls in the family. Martha could sit for hours playing games with the grandkids. She also loved playing the piano, especially the old Gospel hymns.
Her summertime enjoyments were going to the beach, usually to Cape May and Wildwood, NJ. She loved sitting on the beach with her toes in the sand.
Ultimately, Martha was a great caretaker who always put others before herself.
Surviving besides her husband Robert are two children, Wendy K. Haga and her daughter Savannah Rayne Haga, and Kenneth R. (Autumn M.) Eller and their 2 children Mackenzie R. Eller and Wyatt K. Eller; a sister Donna K. wife of Edward O'Lone; 16 nieces and nephews; 31 great nieces and nephews; and 1 great-great-nephew.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in her memory to Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. reynoldsandshivery.com
