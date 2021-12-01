Martha L. (Charles) Pepper Sauder, 81, entered her heavenly home on November 28, 2021 at her residence near East Petersburg with her husband of nine years, Norman L. Sauder, by her side. Martha’s health was good until August 2021, when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Born on May 11, 1940 near the small-town of Oregon (Manheim Twp.), she was the daughter of the late C. Earl and Anna Mary Landis Charles. Martha honored her Lord & Savior whom she deeply loved. She had joy in her relationships and ministry with others, was submissive to God’s sovereignty during her life, her illness, and her death.
After graduating from Eastern Mennonite College, Harrisonburg, VA, in 1963 she taught grades 3 and 4 at Ephrata Mennonite School; grades K-5 in the Bronx Public School system, New York, and other places in Lancaster County.
Martha was a member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church and attended East Petersburg Mennonite Church with her husband. She had been actively involved as a Bible teacher at many places, most recently teaching the women of Beth Shalom in Lancaster. She also taught Bible courses with women at New Life for Girls, Dover and other Christian rehabilitation centers.
In addition to her husband Norman, Martha is survived by three step-children from her first husband Rollin Pepper who died in 2004, Roger husband of Janet Weaver Pepper, Lancaster, Barbara Pepper wife of Larry Moquin, Mount Joy, Susan Pepper wife of Martin Aisenberg, Orange, MA; five step-children from her marriage to Norman, Donald husband of Twila Miller Sauder, Mount Joy, Carl husband of Donna Miller Sauder, Pataskala, OH, Jean Sauder wife of Neal Benedict, Manheim, Rick wife of Debra Good Sauder, Bainbridge, and Rhonda Sauder, Landisville. 26 step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Alta wife of the late Donald J. Sensenig, Lititz, Mahlon L. husband of Hazel Garber Charles, Marietta, and Esther wife of Martin Wenrich, Leola. She was preceded in death by an infant sister Sarah L. Charles, teen sister, Anna Mary Charles, Doris Charles Weaver wife of Kenneth Weaver, and a brother Paul L. Charles husband of Ruth Ann Shelly.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at the Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 320 Musser Road, Mount Joy on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be in Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a public viewing at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until 10:45AM. If desired, contributions in Martha’s memory may be sent to Eastern Mennonite Missions, 450 N. Prince Street, Lancaster PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
