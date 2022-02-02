Martha Kauffman Weaver, 100, formerly of Atglen, died on January 31, 2022 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. She was born near Elverson, PA, to the late John Esch Kauffman and Malinda Kurtz Kauffman on December 17, 1921. She was married to David M. Weaver who died in 2012 and to H. Amos Coffman who died in 1991.
Martha earned a BS degree in elementary education from Eastern Mennonite University and obtained a Master’s degree in Education from Temple University. She taught at Mount Carmel Mennonite, Harrisonburg, VA, Manor Mennonite (Millersville), Plumstead Christian (Plumsteadville, PA) and Ephrata Mennonite schools, retiring in 1987. She taught Sunday school at Sandy Hill Community Church (Coatesville) where she was a member, and vacation Bible schools in West Virginia and Tennessee. Martha was a freelance writer, and served on the board of St. David’s Christian Writers Association for 40 years, writing for church and secular publications, publishing several booklets of word puzzles and meditations. She visited church missions in Vietnam, Honduras, India, Jamaica, and Israel.
Martha is survived by a brother Timothy, husband of Ruth (Stoltzfus) Kauffman, Atglen, and a sister, Mary, wife of Luke Martin, Lititz, and sister-in-law, Marie (Wenger) Kauffman and Phoebe Coffman, both of Harrisonburg, VA. She was predeceased by siblings Anna, Lydia, Benjamin, and John Kauffman.
She is also survived by Coffman stepchildren: Ella Huber, Norman Coffman (Petrea), Julia Schlabach, Alma Coffman, Joseph Coffman (Kathy), and daughters-in-law Geraldine Coffman and Peggy Coffman; Weaver stepchildren: Anna Mary Wenger (Raymond), Elizabeth Bonnar (Kenneth), and Scott Burger, and by many step grandchildren. She was predeceased by stepchildren Irvin and Milton Coffman, also Dan Huber and Ivan Schlabach; and David, Jr., Harold, Ellen, Irene. and Harlan Weaver and Kathleen Burger.
The funeral service will take place at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 North Groffdale Road, Leola, PA, on Friday, February 4th, visitation at 10:00 AM, service at 11:00. Interment will be in the Groffdale Mennonite (Frame) Cemetery. Facial mask suggested.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Martha’s memory to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522, or to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.