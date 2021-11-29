Martha K. Nolt, 92 of Richland, PA, passed away peacefully at the Richland Christian Home on Friday, November 26, 2021. She was the wife of the late Titus Z. Nolt. She was born in Earl Township, Lancaster County on December 12, 1928, a daughter of the late Edgar and Sarah Kurtz Buckwalter. Martha was a homemaker. She was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are children, Clair Nolt and wife Elva of Myerstown, Harlan Nolt and wife Fern of Richland, Erma Good and husband Howard of Narvon, Jane Stauffer and husband Daniel of Ephrata, Pauline Shirk and husband Clair of Mio, MI, Marie Martin of Newmanstown, 41 grandchildren, 113 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, sisters: Anna Nolt of Myerstown, Elsie Weaver wife of Ben Weaver, brother: Edgar Buckwalter and wife Elizabeth, brother-in-law: Irwin Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband Titus Nolt, a son Mark Nolt, son-in-law, Jason Martin, great grandson, Galen Nolt, sisters: Nora Martin and Mabel Lehman.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:30AM in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Wednesday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS.
Browse »