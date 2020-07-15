Martha K. Horst of Newburg, PA, passed into eternal rest July 10, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital at the age of 69 years.
Born August 21, 1950 to Daniel and Esther (Kurtz) Martin, she was the wife of David B. Horst with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Martha was a homemaker who enjoyed flowers, sewing, and baking pies. She was a member of the Culbertson Mennonite Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are five sons: James of Newburg, David (Yvonne) of Newville, Jonathan (Abigail) of Waynesboro, Phillip of Newburg, Daniel (Karlene) of Danville, and five daughters: Sara Weingard (Joseph) of Williamsburg, Sue Leid (Harold) of Thorp, WI, Teresa of Newburg, Rhoda VanPelt (Lamar) of Bloomsburg, and Mary Beth Martin (Daniel) of Unity, WI, 15 grandsons and 15 granddaughters.
Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Kathryn Hurst, Lewisburg, Arlene Zimmerman, Fleetwood and one brother, Ivan Martin of Denver, PA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Lester, John, Eugene, and Melvin.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Culbertson Mennonite Church, Chambersburg, PA. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
The Musselman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Horst family. 324 Hummel Ave., Lemoyne PA.
