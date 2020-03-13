Martha Johnson

Martha Johnson

Martha Johnson 83, of Lancaster, passed away March 10, 2020. Born in Camden, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late James and Alberta (Carson) Parker.

Martha was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lancaster. Family and friends referred to her as "Nana" and she will be missed dearly.

Martha is survived by 4 daughters: Sheila and husband Thomas, Martha, Jenell, Tina and husband Keith; 2 sons; Albert and wife Hilda, and Kevin. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren: nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 children, Anthony (Tony), Latanya (Tanny) and 4 brothers.

Home Going Services will be 11am Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church 701 North Lime Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, with the Rev. Roland Forbes officiating. A viewing will be from 10am until time of service. Burial will follow at the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. SnyderFuneralhome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Martha Johnson
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory

414 E. King Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
717-393-9661
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter