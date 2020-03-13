Martha Johnson 83, of Lancaster, passed away March 10, 2020. Born in Camden, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late James and Alberta (Carson) Parker.
Martha was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lancaster. Family and friends referred to her as "Nana" and she will be missed dearly.
Martha is survived by 4 daughters: Sheila and husband Thomas, Martha, Jenell, Tina and husband Keith; 2 sons; Albert and wife Hilda, and Kevin. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren: nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 children, Anthony (Tony), Latanya (Tanny) and 4 brothers.
Home Going Services will be 11am Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church 701 North Lime Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, with the Rev. Roland Forbes officiating. A viewing will be from 10am until time of service. Burial will follow at the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. SnyderFuneralhome.com
