Martha Jean Smith, 82, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Brethren Village.
Born in Sutton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Richard Posey and Edna Martin Frame, and stepdaughter of the late Marvin J. Frame. She was the wife of the late John R. Smith, who passed away on Feb. 27, 2020. She and her husband had lived in Ohio and then lived in Elizabethtown for many years.
A nationally renowned antiques expert, Martha specialized in glass and china pieces and was referenced in several books. She had been an antiques dealer for 47 years in co-ops in Hershey and the surrounding areas, as well and 47 seasons at Shupp's Grove Antiques Market in Reinholds, PA.
Martha was a member of 39 years at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Elizabethtown.
She had been involved with Girl Scout activities with her daughters. The happiest part of her life was raising her children.
Martha is survived by her children: Mary Jane Smith of Reading, PA, and Joseph E. married to Denise Smith of Manchester, TN; her grandchildren Sarah Ann Smith Stum married to Zach Stum, and Joshua Hummel; and by her son-in-law, Kirk Hummel of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Ann Smith Hummel.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 5:30PM at the Lancaster Friends Meeting Memorial Garden, 110 Tulane Terrace, Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Historic St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com