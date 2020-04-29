Martha Jane Pryor, 96, formerly of Oradell, NJ, passed peacefully of natural causes in her Lancaster, PA home on April 9, 2020.
Oldest daughter of Lillian Beatrice (Herrold) and Bernie Pryor of Wheeling, WV, born at home on June 29, 1923, Martha was always a country girl at heart, with a reverence for family and strong faith that guided her life.
Matthew 6: 33 is one of many underlined in her bible: "But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things shall be yours as well." Martha was a kingdom seeker. God provided for all her needs and now she is in His kingdom eternally and at peace with no worries of this world.
In search of work during WWII, the Pryors moved to Baltimore, where Martha graduated high school, then settled in New Jersey. Martha Jane's attention to detail, top-notch office skills, and strong sense of order landed her a career with Medical Economics (later acquired by Litton Industries), where she worked for more than forty years and served as executive secretary to the Chairman of the Board.
Martha remained a steadfast and prolific correspondent into her upper 80s, sending birthday and holiday cards that magically arrived on precisely the right day and typically included a colorful note typed on her IBM Selectric. Her correspondence included a 70-year, pen-pal relationship with friend Irene Meekins of England.
Martha had a zest for life and delighted in gardening, cooking and collecting cookbooks, organizing and attending pipe organ concerts, traveling, volunteering with the Book and Needle Club, and serving the Dutch Reformed Church of Oradell in many capacities.
She was predeceased by her parents; older brother, Jerold and his wife Carolyn; and her nephew, David Wesley Pryor. She is survived by her younger sister, Elizabeth Ann Mac Clary and brother-in-law, Dr. Ronald J. Mac Clary, of Holland, PA; and an admiring group of nieces, nephews and their families: Caroline Pryor, David, Elizabeth and Jesse MacDonald of Mount Desert, ME; Jane, Joseph, Julia, Jaclyn, and John Kuro, Jessica, Noah, and David Schoenfelder, Ronald Mac Clary, Jr., of Lancaster, PA; Laura, Steve and Aiden Frank of Holland, PA; Randy and Mary Lu Mac Clary, JR, Colton, Kendall and Mac Clary, Katie Mac Clary, John Santos, Nylah and Nolan Rodriguez of FL; Susan and Jonathan Pryor, Johanna, Brandt and Caroline Myers, Katherine, Brian and Pierce Hahn of Naples, Florida.
At a later date, family will bury her ashes in Wheeling. Martha's family wishes to thank wonderful staff and residents at The Long Community at Highland where she lived semi-independently for the past six years. Her last days were eased and brightened by Hospice. Please celebrate her life with a prayer, writing a card or letter to someone special, raising a glass in her honor, or sending a donation to Hospice & Community Care, P.O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, and The Long Community at Highland, 600 East Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
Cheers, Miss Martha Jane – here's to a life well-lived!
