Martha Jane "Marti" Saner, age 65 of Quarryville, PA, passed away at Ephrata Hospital on Friday, September 8, 2023. She was the wife of Trent R. Saner, with whom she celebrated 38 years of marriage with on May 4th. She was the daughter of the late Leon C. and Martha Rhoads Landis. She attended Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Solanco High School class of 1975. In her early years, she worked for Sperry New Holland, then she and her husband opened Saner Architectural Millwork, Inc. of Quarryville. Marti was known for her handcrafted jewelry, lotions, soaps, coasters and vases. She enjoyed sitting in her gazebo and most of all she loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving, besides her husband, are 3 children: Ryan husband of Rebecca Landis Saner of New Providence, Amanda wife of Micah Palmatier of Willow Street, Trent Jr. (TJ) husband of Amber Roland Saner of Quarryville, 7 grandchildren: Rauna, Reece, Rilyn, Elliot, Sydney, Corrie and Addison, 4 siblings: Bob Sr. husband of Goldie Trimble Landis of Quarryville, Janet wife of Walter Potter of Texas, Barbara wife of the late Will Proctor of Delaware, and Brenda wife of Kent Wade of Kirkwood.
A Celebration of Life service will take place from Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, 303 West Christine Road, Nottingham, PA, on Saturday, September 16th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Michael Moore will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church WMU.