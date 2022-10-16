Martha Jane Hess Bomberger peacefully entered her eternal home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She suffered a stroke but was able to celebrate her 97th birthday. Her family was able to spend precious time with her until her passing. Landis Homes nurses and the chaplains, plus Hospice care, were so helpful to Martha Jane and her family. Thank you!
Martha Jane and her twin sister Rachael Ann were born October 7, 1925. They grew up on a family farm with 7 other siblings. Martha Jane loved to talk about her childhood and remained very connected to her siblings and their families. She graduated from East Donegal High School in 1943.
On November 11, 1948, Martha Jane married Roy Landis Bomberger who was part owner of Bomberger's Store of Elm, now located in Lititz. She quickly learned how to work in the business, initially in the food department and later in the floor covering department. Together with Roy, they parented six children. The family was enriched and blessed through their shared gift of hospitality to local families and friends and also to many international guests. Erb Mennonite Church was central to their family's spiritual nurturing. The addition of 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren brought great joy to their lives. Opportunities to travel expanded Martha Jane's worldview.
Martha Jane and Roy moved to Landis Homes Retirement Community in 2005. Martha Jane's creative way to meet new friends was to send birthday cards and invite new residents for a meal in their apartment. She hosted more than 100 luncheons, 7 or 8 residents at a time, to eat and share their life story. Their ground floor apartment allowed her to continue her love of growing beautiful flowers. Landis Homes campus life offered her time to play games, learn new crafts, exercise in the pool, read biographies from the library, and enjoy many Pathways Institute educational programs.
Born in Lancaster County, Martha Jane was the twin daughter of David and Amelia Buckwalter Hess. She was married for 62 years to Roy Bomberger who passed away on December 4, 2010. Survivors include children, Fannie Miller (Dr. Richard); John Bomberger (Linda High); Amelia Herr (Allan); Betsy Longenecker (Dr. William); Marcy High (Rick); Roy Bomberger, Jr. (Evelyn Frey); 16 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren. Hess family siblings brothers Joseph (Lois), Andrew (Dorothy), and Owen Richard Hess (Joy) and sister-in-law Sarah Hess Sauder. Deceased Hess siblings and their deceased spouses brothers David (Kathryn), Robert (Martha) and Ben Hess; sisters Jean Yunginger (Richard), and Rachael Ann Landis (Mervin).
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Martha Jane's funeral service at the Erb Mennonite Church, 567 West Lexington Road, Lititz, on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday evening from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM with additional viewing time on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Contributions may be made in Martha Jane's memory to the Benevolent Fund of Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »