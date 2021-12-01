Martha Jane Clayton (Peaches), 77 yrs. of Lancaster, passed graciously into eternal life on Thursday, November 11, 2021, with family at her side. Born in Shippensburg, PA. on November 30, 1943, Peaches was the daughter of the late Evelyn and Sam Reed and Mark Bauserman, deceased in World War II. Living a life blessed with family, she was the wife of David Clayton.
Peaches will be remembered for her rich moral character, loyalty, and patriotism having been raised in a family of patriots that served our country in World War II and Vietnam. Peaches was a woman who embodied the gifts of the spirit displayed by her deep faith, kindness, creativity, and unwavering determination. Anyone who knew Peaches, will remember her infectious laugh, joy, and unconditional love for all.
A graduate of Shippensburg Area High School. She attended East Stroudsburg State College and Maryland Medical Secretarial School where she graduated from the Hagerstown Business College. A United States Swimming Official, Peaches has traveled throughout Europe with age group teams, and worked as an administrator at the United States Olympics in Atlanta Georgia. She worked at TGI Friday’s in Lancaster and the Election Board of East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County in recent years.
Surviving in addition to her husband, is daughter Erica Clayton Wright and son-in-law Michael B. Wright of Richmond, VA, and stepbrothers Terry Reed, of Wisconsin, Samuel L. Reed, Jr. of Hershey, a sister-in-law Sharon Reed of Hershey, a niece Laura Reed Lewis of Hershey, and a nephew Scott Reed of Atlanta, GA.
Friends and family are respectfully invited to a Memorial Service on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Messiah Methodist Church, 30 South Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. To join the memorial service virtually, please use the YouTube livestream link provided:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgVMAW83zZHZ8CW6B9A4gNg. (Search for Messiah Shippensburg)
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Messiah Methodist Church of Shippensburg.