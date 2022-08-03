Martha J. Van Cisco, 79, of Lititz, died peacefully, Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Donald M. Van Cisco, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage this past April. Born in Port Royal (Juniata Co.) she was the daughter of the late Walter and Jennie (Rice) Grose. Martha was a unit secretary at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital prior to retiring. She was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim. Martha loved taking care of her husband, sons, and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband Don are two sons, Donald E. Van Cisco, Manheim, Michael M. husband of Stephanie (Girvin) Van Cisco, Lititz; four grandchildren; Brittany, Sarah, Hannah, and Haydon Van Cisco, Lititz; and a sister Sue Ann wife of Daniel Severt, Dayton, OH.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM. There will be a time of viewing and visitation on Friday at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Contributions in Martha's memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
