Martha J. "Marty" Kirchner passed on Friday, October 30, 2020 while a resident of Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster. Originally from Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Elsie Wenger. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Kirchner for 57 years prior to his passing in 2010. Marty was employed at Lombardo's for several years.
Services are private.
