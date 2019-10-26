Martha H. Yoder, 84, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on October 24, 2019 while at home under Hospice care. Martha was born in Gordonville, PA., to John C. and Grace Hershey. She was the wife of Jay D. Yoder.
A graduate of Lancaster General Hospital nursing school, she worked as a Registered nurse until being a stay at home mom. She was a member of Grace Church Lititz.
Besides her relationship with God, the most important thing to her was her family. Her loving and fun personality will be greatly missed by them.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children J. Michael (Betty), Kristine Duncan (Kyle). Also surviving are grandchildren Austin & Scott Duncan, Janelle Goss (Matt), Nicole Yoder, and great-granddaughters Eliana & Andie Goss.
Surviving siblings are Helen Kreider (Paul) and Elvin Hershey (Patty). She was predeceased by brothers Leon Hershey (Ruth), Paul Hershey (Reba), Harold Hershey (Jean); and sister Thelma Kreider (Elvin).
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial service honoring Martha's life at Lititz Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., on November 10, 2019 at 3 pm.