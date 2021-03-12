Martha H. Sensenig, 70, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at home.
She was born in West Earl Township to the late Frank Z. and Rebecca (Nolt) Hoover and was the wife of Edwin S. Sensenig.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church.
Martha designed and made quilts.
In addition to her husband, Martha is survived by four children, Ernest, husband of Louise Sensenig of Williamsburg, Eugene, husband of Esther Mae Sensenig of Missouri, Lois, wife of Alson Garman of New York, Edwin Ray, husband of Del Rae Sensenig of Saxton; 26 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; six siblings, Mary H., wife of Elvin S. Martin of Ephrata, Vera H., wife of Harvey W. Brubaker of Wisconsin, Frances H., wife of John Dan Newswanger of West Virginia, Ella H. Leid of Shippensburg, Alma H., wife of Melvin Sensenig of Wisconsin, Frank, Jr., husband of Lena Mae (Martin) Hoover of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Mae Hoover and a brother-in-law, Melvin B. Leid.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 164 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 9:00 AM at the late residence with further services at 9:30 AM from Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
